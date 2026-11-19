Galley Bay Resort & Spa, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort from Elite Island Resorts, has introduced its new Treehouse Spa in partnership with Wildsmith, a British botanical skincare and wellbeing brand.

The spa has treatment pods overlooking the lagoon. Wildsmith products are available in guest rooms.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome WILDSMITH to Galley Bay Resort & Spa,” says James Lane of Galley Bay Resort & Spa. “This partnership naturally fits with the experience our guests already know and love. Galley Bay has always been a place where you can escape the everyday and feel completely immersed in your surroundings, and WILDSMITH brings a wonderful new dimension to that experience through wellness.”

Treehouse Spa Treatments

The treatment menu includes Wildsmith massages, facials and body treatments. Options include the 90-minute Circadian Rhythm Massage, which uses essential oils and a full-body massage sequence tailored to the time of day, and the 150-minute Soothe and Nourish treatment, which combines exfoliation, massage and a personalized facial.

Other offerings include the Couples Harmony Massage, Radical Botany Facial and Regenerative Radiance Facial. The menu also features Rebalancing and Muscle Recovery massages, Skin Renewal and Salt Scrub body treatments, eye and foot treatments, manicures and pedicures.

Guests can also explore trails around the lagoon and visit the resort’s on-site fruit and vegetable gardens.

“Trees have been our teachers from the very beginning,” said a spokesperson at WILDSMITH. “To bring our treatments into a spa literally set among the canopy, above a lagoon this alive, is a remarkable fit. Galley Bay Resort & Spa is a place where guests can feel what Radical Botany is really about: restoring balance by reconnecting with the natural world.”

For more information about Treehouse Spa, its treatment menu and resort reservations, visit GalleyBayResort.com.