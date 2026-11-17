From ancient history and charming Mediterranean villages to crystal-blue waters and unforgettable coastal experiences, Malta has far more to offer than meets the eye. Join Porthole Cruise and Travel as we sit down with Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, to discover what makes these islands so special. From the growing importance of cruise tourism and attracting visitors beyond the main hotspots to Malta’s strategic location and sustainable tourism ambitions, discover why this Mediterranean destination is capturing the attention of travelers from around the world.

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