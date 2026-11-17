Hammock Cove Antigua, the five-star, adults-only, all-inclusive villa resort, ranked No. 15 among the Top 40 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands in Condé Nast Traveler‘s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, up from No. 36 in 2024.

The resort is introducing new dockside dining and updated menus and dining concepts for the upcoming season.

“To be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler means a great deal, because it comes from the travelers who know the Caribbean best,” said Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer of Elite Island Resorts. “These updates are about giving those guests even more reasons to return to Hammock Cove and continue discovering all that Antigua has to offer.”

The resort’s updated menus focus on Caribbean and international cuisine. Breakfast is now served at Sir Rob’s, while Irina’s offers a continental breakfast. In-villa dining has also returned with a redesigned menu.

The new On The Dock Bar & Grill offers dining and drinks on the resort’s dock. The Lighthouse Restaurant is undergoing a redesign, while Irina’s Bistro now features an enclosed, air-conditioned space and an upgraded kitchen. The beach deck, watersports offerings and Nobody Knows Bar have also been updated.

Guests who book by December 5, 2026, for stays between April 3 and September 30, 2027, receive a complimentary seventh night.

What are you waiting for? Will you be booking a stay at Hammock Cove Antigua? Let us know in the comments!