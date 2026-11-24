Brightline is highlighting holiday events and attractions across Florida, with seasonal activities accessible from its six stations in South and Central Florida.

The December calendar includes holiday markets, light displays, parades, concerts, theme park celebrations and seasonal performances. Here are some events to visit near each Brightline station.

Orlando and Central Florida

Walt Disney World Resort Holiday Celebrations – Select dates through January. Events include Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party through December 22, Disney Jollywood Nights through January 5 and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays from November 27 through December 30. From station: 18 to 24 miles; rideshare or car. – Select dates through January. Events include Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party through December 22, Disney Jollywood Nights through January 5 and EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays from November 27 through December 30. From station: 18 to 24 miles; rideshare or car.

Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort – Through January 3. Festivities include Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. From station: 13 miles; rideshare or car. – Through January 3. Festivities include Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. From station: 13 miles; rideshare or car.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration – Select dates through January 4. Features holiday lights, shows, seasonal treats and fireworks. From station: 11 miles; rideshare or car. – Select dates through January 4. Features holiday lights, shows, seasonal treats and fireworks. From station: 11 miles; rideshare or car.

ICE! Featuring The Polar Express at Gaylord Palms – Through January 3. The attraction features ice sculptures inspired by The Polar Express. From station: 18 miles; rideshare or car. – Through January 3. The attraction features ice sculptures inspired by The Polar Express. From station: 18 miles; rideshare or car.

Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens – Select nights through January 3. The gardens feature light installations, holiday music and interactive displays. From station: 13 miles; rideshare or car. – Select nights through January 3. The gardens feature light installations, holiday music and interactive displays. From station: 13 miles; rideshare or car.

Downtown for the Holidays – Begins December 4. Lake Eola Park and Downtown Orlando host a tree lighting, Merry Market, light shows and holiday entertainment. From station: 13 miles; rideshare or car. – Begins December 4. Lake Eola Park and Downtown Orlando host a tree lighting, Merry Market, light shows and holiday entertainment. From station: 13 miles; rideshare or car.

Winter on the Avenue – December 4. Winter Park’s Park Avenue hosts tree and menorah lightings, carolers, Santa and seasonal activities. From station: 15 miles; rideshare or car. – December 4. Winter Park’s Park Avenue hosts tree and menorah lightings, carolers, Santa and seasonal activities. From station: 15 miles; rideshare or car.

West Palm Beach and Palm Beach

Holiday in Paradise – December 3–31. The waterfront celebration features Sandi, a large sand Christmas tree, synchronized light shows and Ferris wheel rides. From station: 0.8 mile; walkable. December 3–31. The waterfront celebration features Sandi, a large sand Christmas tree, synchronized light shows and Ferris wheel rides. From station: 0.8 mile; walkable.

Clematis by Night Holiday Tree Lighting – December 3. The event features live music, Santa and the lighting of Sandi. From station: 0.8 mile; walkable. – December 3. The event features live music, Santa and the lighting of Sandi. From station: 0.8 mile; walkable.

Flagler Museum Holiday Evening Tours – December 18–23 and 26–27. Tours include holiday decorations, carolers and floral displays at Whitehall. From station: 1.7 miles; rideshare. December 18–23 and 26–27. Tours include holiday decorations, carolers and floral displays at Whitehall. From station: 1.7 miles; rideshare.

CityPlace Nightly Snowfall – Through December 31. The shopping and dining district features seasonal decorations and nightly snowfall. From station: 0.4 mile; walkable. – Through December 31. The shopping and dining district features seasonal decorations and nightly snowfall. From station: 0.4 mile; walkable.

The Nutcracker at the Kravis Center – December 4–6. Ballet Palm Beach presents the holiday ballet. From station: 0.6 mile; walkable. – December 4–6. Ballet Palm Beach presents the holiday ballet. From station: 0.6 mile; walkable.

Palm Beach Zoo Lights – Select nights through January 3. The zoo features illuminated displays and holiday activities. From station: 4 miles; rideshare. – Select nights through January 3. The zoo features illuminated displays and holiday activities. From station: 4 miles; rideshare.

Boca Raton and Delray Beach

54th Annual Holiday Street Parade – December 2. The parade features decorated floats, marching bands and community groups. From station: 1 mile; parade route subject to change. – December 2. The parade features decorated floats, marching bands and community groups. From station: 1 mile; parade route subject to change.

Delray Beach 100-Foot Christmas Tree and Holiday Village – December 1–27. Old School Square features a 100-foot Christmas tree, skating, a carousel, mini golf and holiday shopping. From station: 9 miles; rideshare. – December 1–27. Old School Square features a 100-foot Christmas tree, skating, a carousel, mini golf and holiday shopping. From station: 9 miles; rideshare.

Holiday Pops with The Symphonia – December 5. Mizner Park Amphitheater hosts an outdoor concert of holiday music. From station: 0.8 mile; walkable.

Merry in Mizner – December 8 and 15. The event features Santa photos and holiday crafts at Mizner Park. From station: 0.8 mile; walkable. – December 8 and 15. The event features Santa photos and holiday crafts at Mizner Park. From station: 0.8 mile; walkable.

Gumbo Limbo Aglow! – December 12, 19 and 26. The nature center hosts evenings with illuminated outdoor aquariums, crafts and activities. From station: 3 miles; rideshare. – December 12, 19 and 26. The nature center hosts evenings with illuminated outdoor aquariums, crafts and activities. From station: 3 miles; rideshare.

Fort Lauderdale

Christmas on Las Olas – December 1. Las Olas Boulevard hosts holiday shopping, snow activities, Santa and live entertainment. From station: 1.3 miles; walk or rideshare. – December 1. Las Olas Boulevard hosts holiday shopping, snow activities, Santa and live entertainment. From station: 1.3 miles; walk or rideshare.

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade – December 12. Decorated boats travel along the New River and Intracoastal Waterway. From station: 1 mile to the downtown route; 3.5 miles to the official viewing area. – December 12. Decorated boats travel along the New River and Intracoastal Waterway. From station: 1 mile to the downtown route; 3.5 miles to the official viewing area.

The Nutcracker at The Parker – December 18–20. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents the holiday ballet with Tchaikovsky’s score. From station: 2 miles; rideshare. – December 18–20. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents the holiday ballet with Tchaikovsky’s score. From station: 2 miles; rideshare.

Aventura

Aventura Mall Holiday Shopping and Festivities – Through December 31. The mall offers holiday shopping, dining and art installations, with a complimentary shuttle running every 30 minutes Friday through Sunday. A valid train ticket and shuttle reservation are required. From station: less than 1 mile; complimentary shuttle. – Through December 31. The mall offers holiday shopping, dining and art installations, with a complimentary shuttle running every 30 minutes Friday through Sunday. A valid train ticket and shuttle reservation are required. From station: less than 1 mile; complimentary shuttle.

Aventura Winter Wonderland – December 2. The Aventura Government Center hosts a menorah and Christmas tree lighting and student performances. From station: 2 miles; rideshare. – December 2. The Aventura Government Center hosts a menorah and Christmas tree lighting and student performances. From station: 2 miles; rideshare.

The Nutcracker at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center – December 11–13. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents the holiday ballet. From station: 2 miles; rideshare. – December 11–13. Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents the holiday ballet. From station: 2 miles; rideshare.

Miami

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park – Through January 3. The event features holiday-themed areas, light displays, carnival rides and a marketplace. From station: 9 miles; rideshare. – Through January 3. The event features holiday-themed areas, light displays, carnival rides and a marketplace. From station: 9 miles; rideshare.

NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden – Select nights through January 3. The garden features illuminated pathways and interactive light installations. From station: 10 miles; rideshare. – Select nights through January 3. The garden features illuminated pathways and interactive light installations. From station: 10 miles; rideshare.

Miami City Ballet’s George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker – December 11–27. The Adrienne Arsht Center hosts the holiday ballet with live orchestral accompaniment. From station: 1.5 miles; rideshare or transit. – December 11–27. The Adrienne Arsht Center hosts the holiday ballet with live orchestral accompaniment. From station: 1.5 miles; rideshare or transit.

Sounds of Christmas: A South Florida Gospel Celebration – December 12. South Florida gospel performers take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center. From station: 1.5 miles; rideshare or transit. – December 12. South Florida gospel performers take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center. From station: 1.5 miles; rideshare or transit.

Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami – Select nights November 27–December 30. The zoo features more than one million lights, themed displays and holiday entertainment. From station: 19.5 miles; rideshare. – Select nights November 27–December 30. The zoo features more than one million lights, themed displays and holiday entertainment. From station: 19.5 miles; rideshare.

Bayfront Park Holiday Tree – The tree was lit November 21 and remains a seasonal attraction near MiamiCentral. From station: 1 mile; walkable or Metromover. – The tree was lit November 21 and remains a seasonal attraction near MiamiCentral. From station: 1 mile; walkable or Metromover.

Brightline offers onboard snacks and beverages, while PREMIUM service includes wider seats, extra legroom, complimentary food and beverages, and access to station lounges.

For train schedules, fares and current offers, visit GoBrightline.com.