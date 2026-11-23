Transcend Cruises has launched its CEO-in-Residence Program. CEO Edie Rodriguez will spend December working aboard Transcend Connect during a Rhine sailing.

Rodriguez will meet with crew, clients and partners to review onboard operations and service and help shape the company’s brand strategy and product development.

Transcend launched its first ship, Connect, in July and has two more vessels under construction. The company plans to operate four ships by 2028, with a long-term goal of 12 vessels.

Rodriguez has 35 years of experience in luxury travel and cruising. She previously served as President and CEO of Crystal Cruises and held senior roles at Azamara, Cunard, Seabourn and Ponant.

“Transcend Cruises was created to reimagine how groups come together on the rivers of Europe, turning every vessel into a customizable floating venue,” said Rodriguez. “Setting up my office onboard for a month allows me stay close to our crew and operations and collaborate directly with clients and partners, and to experience the journeys just as they do and to better understand areas where we can improve as we continue to grow.”

Through December 22, 2026, Rodriguez will lead daily executive operations and leadership meetings from the ship. The program will also give corporate charter clients, MICE planners, travel advisors, and affinity groups opportunities to meet with senior leadership and discuss customized itineraries and onboard experiences.

Rodriguez will also oversee guest hospitality, modular onboard spaces, and customized river itineraries as the company prepares to launch additional ships.

For more information about the leadership team, visit Transcend Cruises.