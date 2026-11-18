Regent Seven Seas Cruises has named actress, producer and director Eva Longoria godmother of Seven Seas Prestige, the cruise line’s first new ship class in more than a decade.

Longoria will christen the ship during a ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2027.

“Eva Longoria embodies many of the qualities that define Seven Seas Prestige, from her sophisticated global outlook and passion for discovery to her ability to create meaningful connections through storytelling,” said Wesley D’Silva, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “As we prepare to welcome Seven Seas Prestige and usher in a new legacy for ultra-luxury, all-inclusive cruising, we are honored to have Eva serve as Godmother. Her influence, creativity and commitment to making a positive impact make her an extraordinary ambassador for this historic moment in Regent’s journey.”

The announcement follows a collaboration between Regent and Longoria for the second season of her travel and culinary series, Searching for France, which explores France’s food, culture and destinations. Longoria recently sailed aboard Seven Seas Grandeur to film a feature about the ship’s dining and onboard experience.

“It is an incredible honor to be named Godmother of Seven Seas Prestige,” said Eva Longoria. “Travel has always been one of the most enriching ways to experience the world, bringing people, cultures and perspectives together in meaningful ways. Having recently experienced Regent’s warmth, hospitality and attention to detail aboard Seven Seas Grandeur, I am thrilled to be part of this exciting new chapter and look forward to christening Seven Seas Prestige in Los Angeles.”

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A video message from Longoria can be viewed here.

Regent will make a donation to Eva’s Heroes in recognition of Longoria’s philanthropic work. The organization supports individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Set to debut in late 2026, Seven Seas Prestige will feature new dining concepts, tasting experiences, social spaces and accommodations, including the Skyview Regent Suite, described by Regent as the largest all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruise ship suite.

For more information or to book a voyage, visit RSSC.com.