Regent Details Entertainment Aboard Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced the entertainment lineup for Seven Seas Prestige, featuring six original productions, an expanded live music program, and two new concepts: The Broadway Experience and Luminaries at Sea.

“With Seven Seas Prestige, every detail was designed around how our guests want to travel, and entertainment is no exception,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our guests are curious and well-traveled, and they expect evenings with real substance, delivered with the polish that defines Regent.”

Six Original Productions

Seven Seas Prestige will feature six original productions by Prestige Production Company. The shows are led by Bryan White, vice president of entertainment production at NCLH, and Kai Alan Carrier, director of entertainment creative development at NCLH. The productions will include 781 costumes and accessories, curated by Nicholas Bursoni, senior manager of theatrical costuming at NCLH.

Viva Vedette: A showgirl revue inspired by the Copacabana and Folies Bergère. Directed by Kevin Duda, with choreography by Karla Puno Garcia.

Riviera Luxe: A production combining contemporary hits and retro classics. Directed by Kevin Black and choreographed by Britt Stewart.

Rewind: An ’80s-themed concert featuring music from the decade. Choreographed by Emily Evenden, with costumes by Ryan Park.

Allegro: A mix of opera and Broadway ballads arranged with contemporary pop music. Choreographed by James Alonzo White.

Golden Hour and Golden Night: A two-part experience in the Starlight Atrium. Before dinner, Golden Hour features live music, costumes, Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and photo opportunities. After dinner, Golden Night becomes a dance party with live music and vocalists. The experience is produced by Jeremy Fenn-Smith.

Tipples & Tales: A Zacapa Rum Voyage: A gathering in the Meridian Lounge featuring a Zacapa rum tasting, maritime storytelling, live music, and theatrical performances. T. Scott Ross wrote the characters, story, dialogue, and musical arrangements.

Viva Vedette, Riviera Luxe, Rewind, and Allegro will be staged in the Constellation Theater.

“These six original productions were created to bring a new level of artistry and variety to the Regent stage,” said Bryan White, vice president of entertainment production at NCLH. “From the music and choreography to the bespoke costumes and intimate storytelling, every element has been carefully considered to deliver performances that feel distinctive, sophisticated and worthy of Seven Seas Prestige.”

Live Music

The ship’s live music program will be Regent’s largest to date, with performances in the Prestige Lounge, Meridian Lounge, and Observation Lounge. New additions include an onboard DJ, jazz duo, and string duo, joining the cocktail pianist and contemporary duo.

The Broadway Experience

Launching aboard Seven Seas Prestige on January 20, 2027, The Broadway Experience will feature performers from Broadway and the West End in shows at the Constellation Theater, accompanied by a live orchestra. The program will expand to select ships across the fleet in 2027.

Announced performers include Kerry Ellis, who played Elphaba in London’s West End production of Wicked; Tony Award nominee Charl Brown, known for his role as Smokey Robinson in Motown: The Musical; and Keri René Fuller, who recently played Elphaba on Broadway.

Luminaries at Sea

The Luminaries at Sea speaker series will feature conversations with authors, entertainers, explorers, and other notable figures. Speakers aboard Seven Seas Prestige will be announced at a later date. Other speakers across the fleet include Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester and bestselling author and forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs, whose work inspired the Temperance Brennan novels and television series Bones.

“We wanted entertainment on Seven Seas Prestige to feel like part of the voyage rather than something that happens after dinner,” said Daniel Bartrope, director of entertainment operations and enrichment at Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Whether it’s a Broadway star sharing the story behind a beloved role or a jazz duo setting the tone before the evening begins, every moment is designed to feel immersive and personal.”

The entertainment program will debut during Seven Seas Prestige‘s maiden voyage, departing from Miami on December 28, 2026.

For more information or to book, visit the Regent Seven Seas Cruises website.