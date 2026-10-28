Cruiser-Planted Forest Preserve

A big thank you to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines for bringing passengers and crew together for the good of our planet. The conservation-minded company invited 28 guests and employees to participate in a tree-planting at Funchal Ecological Park.

The park is a protected nature preserve just north of Funchal, Madeira.

The group, in partnership with DMC Madeira, planted 300 trees as part of ongoing ecological restoration efforts within the preserve.

“The initiative was a great success, making a very positive contribution to sustainability,” said Soraia Gouveia, Operations Manager at DMC Madeira.

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By Alex Darlington