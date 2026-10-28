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Cruiser-Planted Forest Preserve

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

A big thank you to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines for bringing passengers and crew together for the good of our planet. The conservation-minded company invited 28 guests and employees to participate in a tree-planting at Funchal Ecological Park.

The park is a protected nature preserve just north of Funchal, Madeira.

The group, in partnership with DMC Madeira, planted 300 trees as part of ongoing ecological restoration efforts within the preserve.

“The initiative was a great success, making a very positive contribution to sustainability,” said Soraia Gouveia, Operations Manager at DMC Madeira.

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

By Alex Darlington

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Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

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