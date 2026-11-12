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Orient Express Sailing Yachts Offers a New Perspective at Sea

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

After more than 40 years in the cruise industry and a lifetime spent exploring some of the world’s most extraordinary ships, I thought I had seen just about everything at sea.

Then I stepped aboard Orient Express Corinthian, and what an incredible reminder that the world of travel still has the power to surprise and inspire me.

There is something truly remarkable about this yacht. The exquisite craftsmanship, the timeless elegance inspired by the legendary Orient Express trains, and the extraordinary attention to detail are impressive enough. But what really stayed with me was something far more personal. The warmth of the crew, the genuine smiles, the intimate atmosphere, and those quiet moments at sea when you realize just how special an experience can be. I’ve selected a few of my favorite photos to share, but even these images can’t fully capture the feeling of being aboard. After all these years, it’s experiences like this that remind me why I fell in love with the sea in the first place. And believe me, that feeling never gets old.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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