MSC Cruises has taken delivery of MSC World Asia from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France. It is the 20th ship the French shipyard has built for the cruise line.

More than 500 French suppliers contributed to the ship’s construction.

“Today’s delivery of MSC World Asia is a proud moment for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, reflecting more than twenty-five years of partnership. Each World Class ship advances innovation, technology and the guest experience, while bringing us closer to our goal of net zero emissions from marine operations by 2050. Among the world’s most energy-efficient cruise ships, MSC World Asia demonstrates our commitment to improving each new ship’s environmental performance and investing in our long-term future,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group.

Following the delivery, MSC World Asia will sail to Le Havre, France, for its naming ceremony on November 28. The ship will begin its inaugural season on December 4, offering seven-night Mediterranean itineraries through summer 2027 before heading to the South Caribbean for the winter 2027/2028 season.

The partnership will continue with MSC World Atlantic, scheduled for delivery next October. Four additional World Class ships are also on order through 2031.

“Today’s delivery highlights how cruise shipbuilding supports jobs, sustains specialist skills and generates economic benefits that are strategic to the Blue Economy agenda for Europe. Long-term investment in this sector is essential to maintaining Europe’s leading position in the construction of complex vessels,” Vago added.

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Guest Experience

MSC World Asia features new dining, entertainment and accommodation options inspired by Asian cultures and landscapes.

The ship features seven districts with new dining concepts, including a Pan-Asian restaurant, bar and grab-and-go venue, as well as the Aqua Food Market with five poolside food stalls.

Family offerings include The Clubhouse, a redesigned Luna Park Arena and Harbour district, two LEGO rooms and a new theater production. The ship also features redesigned pool areas, an expanded MSC Aurea Spa and a new Royal Duplex Suite within the MSC Yacht Club.

Environmental Features

MSC World Asia incorporates technologies designed to improve energy efficiency across propulsion, power generation, heat recovery, cooling and water production. Its Energy Efficiency Design Index is 50% below the International Maritime Organization’s reference for ships of its type and size.

The ship features an optimized hull, thruster design and coating to reduce water resistance. A steam turbine converts recovered heat into electricity, generating approximately 1.5 MW during sea trials, or about 3% of the ship’s power demand.

Dual-fuel LNG engines adjust power production to operational demand and reduce methane slip. They can also run on renewable fuels, including bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, as they become more widely available.

These technologies support MSC Cruises’ Energy Transition Plan and its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from marine operations by 2050.