The menacing dragons spread their wings with claws clenched and jagged-tooth scowls, seemingly ready to shoot fire with their next breath. The green monsters perch atop pedestals on the shores of the Ljubljanica River — four of them, actually, each flanking a corner of one of Slovenia’s most famous landmarks.

Mere decorations, perhaps? Hardly. It’s true that mythical dragons have stalked global folklore with tales ranging from the serpent-like monsters of Greek mythology (and those slain as demons in Western religious art), to the more benevolent snake-like deities representing wisdom and imperial authority in Asian cultures.

Yet the copper statues on Ljubljana’s Dragon Bridge are not just decorative art, but instead represent the city as an official symbol stemming from a centuries-old legend that still captures the imagination of those who live there.

That tale tells the story of how mythological Greek heroes Jason and the Argonauts took a wrong turn after securing the Golden Fleece. They ended up in the Danube delta instead of sailing across the Black Sea. They sailed inland on the Danube, then on the Sava River and finally to Ljubljana along the Ljubljanica River.

“While spending the winter there, they could see glimpses of fire and hear roaring coming from the fog,” says Ljubljana tour guide Mojca Šoštarko. “They discovered a dragon, and then engaged with it in a lengthy fight and won. And people actually did believe for centuries there were monsters and dragons living in the Ljubljana moors because of the spontaneous combustion of peat. That’s a scientific reason behind it.

“They saw the fire,” Šoštarko quips, “but I wouldn’t dare say they didn’t see a dragon.”

Dragon Fans

Šoštarko is leading us on a tour of Ljubljana’s Old Town where I see dragon figurines in store windows, dragon images on arches, and even a green winged-dragon emblem in the city’s coat of arms on the Town Hall building. I stop in the so-called Dragon Shop, a tourist’s delight with the likenesses emblazoned on refrigerator magnets, plates, mugs, T-shirts, cushy dolls, plastic figurines, and token replicas of the Dragon Bridge sculptures.

Such images also brand Slovenian sports teams, products, businesses, and even city buses. The Pivovarna Union brewery streaks golden dragons on its beer bottles. And two dragon mascots represent Ljubljana and its tourism board: cute, gentle-faced Ljubo, who dominates souvenirs, and the costume caricature Zmajček (or “Little Dragon”), seen at promotional and sporting events. Yet the fascination goes way beyond just branding or marketing.

“The dragon is the city’s founding myth, its historical emblem, and a symbol that has evolved from a fearsome monster into a beloved guardian of the city,” says Simeon Gönc, from Ljubljana Tourism. “Its meaning gradually changed to a protector representing courage, strength, wisdom and resilience. The dragon symbolizes the character of.…

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.