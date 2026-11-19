Oceania Cruises is opening a new Chef’s Studio aboard Oceania Marina on November 25, 2026.

The 18-seat venue will offer culinary workshops, seminars, and destination-focused classes led by the cruise line’s Chef Instructors. It follows the ship’s recent refurbishment.

When Oceania Marina launched 15 years ago, it introduced The Culinary Center, the first hands-on cooking school at sea.

The new Test Kitchen Series will feature one-hour classes on sea days for $49 per person. Topics include knife skills, pantry organization, cooking with high heat and spices, as well as regional ingredients and culinary traditions.

“Since introducing the first hands-on cooking school at sea aboard Oceania Marina, Oceania Cruises has continually evolved the ways guests can connect with destinations through food and culture,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “The new Chef’s Studio complements The Culinary Center while offering a different style of culinary enrichment, giving guests the opportunity to explore technique, and the importance of linking place, history and gastronomy.”

The Chef’s Studio will also serve as the meeting point for the cruise line’s Culinary Discovery Tours. Guests will meet with the chef before each small-group tour and return to the studio afterward for a glass of wine and a discussion about the experience.

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“Whether we are discussing knife skills, the lessons passed down by legendary chefs, regional ingredients or local culinary traditions, these experiences help guests better understand the stories, techniques and cultures behind the food,” said Chef Kathryn Kelly, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Enrichment at Oceania Cruises. “The hands-on classes, shoreside excursions hosted by chefs, and now the Chef’s Studio program all come together for a fully rounded suite of experiences designed for learning, sharing and connecting with like-minded fellow global travelers.”

In 2027, the cruise line expects to offer more than 100 chef-led Culinary Discovery Tours in destinations including Iceland, Australia and Uruguay.

The Chef’s Studio program will expand to Oceania Riviera in 2027 and will also be introduced aboard Oceania Sonata and Oceania Aurelia.