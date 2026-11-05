Oceania Riviera Sets Sail for Alaska in 2027

Oceania Riviera will sail seven-, 10-, and 11-day Alaska itineraries from Seattle and Vancouver in 2027. The itineraries combine popular ports with more remote stops that larger vessels can’t access. The season will also include a 27-day voyage from Vancouver to Tokyo.

Scenic cruising includes Hubbard Glacier and the Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords.

“A cruise in Alaska offers the chance to explore and enjoy some of the most incredible scenery in the world,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Guests can embrace a true sense of adventure throughout the day, knowing they will return to the elegant comfort of Oceania Riviera. Whether enjoying an exceptional meal, a perfectly crafted cocktail or simply watching the scenery unfold from a private veranda, the experience combines Alaska’s untamed beauty with the relaxed luxury that defines Oceania Cruises.”

Ports of call include Ketchikan, Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, Wrangell, Klawock, and Haines. Shore excursions include helicopter trips to Mendenhall Glacier, dog sledding, whale watching, oyster farm visits, king crab fishing, and culinary tours.

Featured 2027 Alaska Voyages Aboard Oceania Riviera

Featured Shore Excursions

Ketchikan: Culinary Discovery Tour and Oyster Farm Visit: Guests visit Hump Island Oyster Company’s floating farm to learn about oyster and kelp production and sample its products. The excursion also includes a 60-minute seafood cooking class. Groups are limited to 18.

Ketchikan: Bering Sea Crab Fishermen’s Tour: Guests board a king crab fishing vessel featured on the television show Deadliest Catch and watch fishermen haul crab pots.

Juneau: Dog Sledding Near Mendenhall Glacier: A helicopter flight takes guests to the glacier, where they can ride a dogsled with professional mushers.

Juneau: Norris Glacier Hike and Packraft: Guests take a floatplane to a glacial lake, cross by packraft, and hike Norris Glacier.

Skagway: Ghosts and Goodtime Girls Historic Walking Tour: A costumed guide leads a walking tour of the town’s history, ending with a visit to the Red Onion Saloon’s Brothel Museum.

Sitka: Salty Sitkan Metal Art Class: Guests create a metal fish sculpture using grinding, hammering, and torch techniques.

Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Programs

Oceania Cruises also offers land programs before and after select Alaska voyages.

Discover Denali: A three-night program in Anchorage and Denali National Park, including a Deluxe Dome Rail journey.

Rocky Mountaineer: Western Wonderland: A seven-night program through Calgary, Banff, Kamloops, and Vancouver, with two days aboard the Rocky Mountaineer and visits to Lake Louise, Yoho National Park, and the Spiral Tunnels.

Vancouver: City, Sea & Summits: A three-night program featuring Vancouver’s waterfront and cultural sites, the Sea-to-Sky Highway, a gondola ride above Howe Sound, False Creek, and Granville Island.

Further details on Alaska itineraries, land programs, and shore excursions are available here.

For more information or to book, click here.