According to astrocartographer Helena Woods, Moon lines are ideal for winter travels. “It’s a quieter time and Moon lines are going to feel slow, reflective, and contemplative, which is ideal for end-of-year travel,” she says.

Book a cruise over the holidays with your loved ones on your Moon line. If your Moon line crosses through Europe, Woods recommends booking a European river cruise that stops at Christmas markets. “Enjoy mulled wines, regional foods, and celebrate the end of the year on your Moon line,” she says. As Moon lines are made for examining your dreams, Woods says they’re ideal for cruises around New Year’s Eve, since they help us gain clarity about what we truly desire and can help us set intentions for the new year.

When applying astrocartography to your cruise plans, Woods doesn’t recommend visiting your Pluto or Uranus lines. “These lines present challenges for people. You may experience sleep disruptions, power outages, or issues with air conditioning or plumbing. I don’t recommend people travel to their Pluto or Uranus lines at all as people regularly have issues, including travel delays on these lines,” Woods says. However, if you’re up for the challenge, Pluto lines are the most powerful for transformational travel.

By Lola Méndez

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