Brightline is bringing back its Caviar & Champagne PREMIUM Experience for a second consecutive year during Art Basel and Miami Art Week. The limited-time experience will be available on select southbound PREMIUM trains December 3–4, 2026.

Developed in partnership with Golden Goat Caviar and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, the experience begins in Brightline’s PREMIUM lounge with charcuterie, Champagne and Whispering Angel Rosé.

Onboard, guests will be served Golden Goat Caviar, offered as bumps and paired with potato chips, alongside Piper-Heidsieck Champagne.

“Following the tremendous response to last year’s experience, we’re excited to bring back the Caviar & Champagne PREMIUM Experience for Art Basel and Miami Art Week,” said Brightline AVP of Product and CX Strategy Fabien Lepaitre. “At Brightline, we’re constantly looking for new ways to elevate the guest experience and create memorable journeys that connect travelers with South Florida’s most iconic events.”

Golden Goat Caviar is featured at Michelin-starred restaurants and events including Formula 1 Miami, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and the Miami Open.

“Art Basel brings together discerning travelers, tastemakers and culture enthusiasts from around the world, making it the perfect occasion for this unique partnership,” said Keith Glickman, managing partner of Golden Goat Caviar. “Together with Brightline, we’re delivering an exceptional culinary experience that transforms the journey into part of the celebration itself.”

The experience is priced at $97 one way and is available on Train #5319 on December 3 and 4. The train departs West Palm Beach at 9:35 a.m., Boca Raton at 9:58 a.m. and Fort Lauderdale at 10:18 a.m.

Guests can book through Brightline’s website or app by selecting the Caviar & Champagne PREMIUM Experience. Availability is limited. Admission to Art Basel and Miami Art Week is not included.

For more information or to book, visit Brightline.com.