The Porthole Cruise & Travel Show has surpassed 5.5 million minutes streamed on Amazon Prime Video, marking a significant milestone for the series. With three seasons now available, the show continues to reach audiences interested in cruise travel, destinations, and the global tourism industry.

Hosted by Bill Panoff, the series takes viewers around the world, featuring destination highlights, cruise experiences, and conversations with the people shaping the travel industry. Through interviews with tourism leaders, destination representatives, and industry professionals, the show explores what makes destinations unique, how tourism is evolving, and what travelers can expect from some of the world’s most popular and emerging destinations.

Across three seasons, the Porthole Cruise & Travel Show has covered a wide range of destinations and topics, offering viewers an inside look at the cruise and travel industry while introducing them to new places and experiences.

Reaching 5.5 million minutes streamed reflects the growing audience for the series and the continued interest in the stories being shared. With more destinations and conversations ahead, the show is building on this milestone as it continues to expand its reach.

All three seasons of the Porthole Cruise & Travel Show are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

What are you waiting for? Get to streaming today!