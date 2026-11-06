Silversea Opens World’s Southernmost Hotel

Silversea has opened The Cormorant at 55 South, a 150-room hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile. The property will serve as the starting point for Silversea’s Antarctica Fly Cruise program, with guests arriving by charter flight and staying at the hotel before flying to Antarctica.

“Today marks a defining moment for Silversea,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “We opened The Cormorant at 55 South to make the journey to Antarctica easier and more comfortable for our guests. Now the expedition begins here, in a hotel designed around Puerto Williams, with the same service our guests expect while on board our ships. Silversea has always been about going further, and this is another example of how we are continuing to invest in the guest experience.”

A First for Silversea in Antarctica

The 150 rooms were built in Mendoza, Argentina, and transported to Puerto Williams. The hotel features artwork by three Chilean artists and uses regional materials and ingredients.

The Antarctica Fly Cruise Experience

Guests on Silversea’s Antarctica Fly Cruise itineraries fly nonstop from the cruise line’s private terminal in Santiago to Puerto Williams on charter flights. They stay at The Cormorant before and after their voyage.

The hotel features several dining and gathering spaces:

Latitude 55: The restaurant serves Chilean and Patagonian cuisine using regional ingredients. Dinner is served family-style.

Bar Sur: Offers tea and small bites during the day, followed by Chilean wines, spirits, and cocktails in the evening. Guests can also take part in guided Pisco and wine tastings.

Fireplace: A lounge with seating and windows overlooking the Patagonian landscape.

Art and Design: The hotel features three works by Chilean artists: Navarino, a steel sculpture by Paola Vezzani; Dientes de Navarino, a mural by Cata Flaño; and La Memoria de las Piedras, an installation of 70 ceramic stones by Javier Canales.

Outdoor Activities: Guests can kayak in the Beagle Channel, hike along Seno Lauta, and explore the area on horseback.

Opening Ceremony in Puerto Williams

The November 5 opening ceremony featured performances by Los Chamames de la Patagonia and children from the local Grupo Folklorico. Local schoolchildren also performed the Chilean national anthem with young musicians.

The ceremony included a ribbon made from junco fibers woven by local artisans. Its interconnected circles represented the connections between Patagonia, its communities, and visitors.

2026–2027 Antarctica Season

Through March 2027, Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind, and Silver Cloud will operate 40 voyages, including 29 Antarctica Fly Cruise departures with stays at The Cormorant. Itineraries range from six to 21 nights and include the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, and the Falkland Islands.

For more information about The Cormorant at 55 South and Silversea’s Antarctica Fly Cruise program, click here.