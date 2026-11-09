Peak Greek Chic

The Greek Key

For a country 75 times smaller than the United States, Greece has had an outsized influence on the world. Perhaps it’s because this nation was the birthplace of the discipline of history, as well as a cradle of philosophy, poetry, democracy, and drama. But there’s also something to be said for ancient Greek style. It’s literally classic, literally iconic (from Greek eikon, meaning “image”) … and totally timeless.

1. The circular pattern of this Greek Key Metal Wall Art evokes the sun, but contains the labyrinthine pattern known as the “meander,” named for a famous winding river.

2. The soles of Versace’s Icaro Leather Sneakers are embossed with hand-painted Greek accents — and a Medusa’s head.

3. Designer Luke Edward Hall painted Ginori 1735’s Il Viaggio di Nettuno dishes with an undersea deity who accompanies Poseidon.

4. ZahriGold’s Bangle Bracelet makes the Greek key motif wearable in 18-karat gold-plated stainless steel.

5. The Blue & White Greek Key Metal Vase brings a classical simplicity to the Jonathan Adler x Michaels home decor collection.

6. Michael Taylor designed these Greek Key Armchairs for his Far East collection by Baker Furniture — because the meander motif is also popular in ancient ….

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