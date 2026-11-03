Carnival Hosts Maritime University Students in Jamaica

Carnival Corporation welcomed more than 100 participants from Caribbean Maritime University, including 20 cadets, aboard Carnival Dream in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on October 28. The educational visit gave students an opportunity to learn about career paths in the cruise industry and the maritime sector. Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs at Carnival Corporation, hosted the visit alongside members of the Carnival Cruise Line team.

Participants included students and chaperones from the university’s Faculty of Marine and Nautical Studies and Faculty of Shipping and Logistics. The visit offered an overview of the professional roles involved in cruise ship operations and the broader maritime industry.

“As a Jamaican, it is especially meaningful to welcome students from Caribbean Maritime University aboard Carnival Dream and give them a firsthand look at the many career opportunities available across the cruise industry,” McKenzie said. “Jamaica has a strong maritime heritage and a talented pool of young people who can help shape the future of this sector. We hope this tour will broaden the students’ understanding of what is possible and encourage them to chart their paths in the industry.”

The program included an educational session on shipboard departments and career opportunities, followed by a guided tour of Carnival Dream and lunch on board. Students and cadets heard from the ship’s leadership and team members about the technical, operational and hospitality roles involved in cruise ship operations.

The tour included areas such as the bridge and engine room, giving students a closer look at the range of expertise required to operate a cruise ship and connecting their classroom studies with the day-to-day work on board.