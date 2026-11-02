Royal Princess Debuts New Sanctuary Collection After Drydock

Royal Princess has completed a two-week drydock in Singapore, marking the latest round of updates for the Princess Cruises ship. The October 16–30 refurbishment brings several changes to the onboard experience, including additions to its dining, entertainment, and accommodation options.

“The enhancements aboard Royal Princess introduce new accommodations, distinctive venues for entertaining, dining and socializing, and thoughtfully refreshed spaces designed to elevate every aspect of the guest experience,” said Rodrigo Llaguno, Princess Cruises Chief Operating Officer. “These updates build on the ship’s enduring appeal and our commitment to creating memorable vacations through exceptional experiences and the signature Princess touches our guests have valued since her debut.”

Sanctuary Collection

Royal Princess now offers the Sanctuary Collection, which includes access to the Sanctuary Club, upgraded amenities, and personalized service. Accommodation options include suites, mini-suites, deluxe balcony and balcony staterooms, as well as newly added oceanview staterooms.

The Sanctuary Restaurant, exclusive to Sanctuary Collection guests, is located on Deck 6 next to the Concerto Dining Room.

Additional Staterooms

The drydock added 20 staterooms to Royal Princess: six mini-suites, seven oceanview staterooms, two interior staterooms, and five single interior staterooms.

New Dining and Bar Venues

The ship’s Piazza has two updated venues. O’Malley’s Irish Pub replaces Vines on Deck 5, bringing Irish-inspired food and drinks to the ship.

Bellini’s has expanded into the former Photo Gallery space, with additional seating overlooking the Piazza. The bar serves Bellini-inspired cocktails, champagne, sparkling wines, and other specialty drinks.

Casino Updates

The Princess Casino has been redesigned with a more open layout and additional space for slot machines. The staircase connecting Decks 6 and 7 was removed to expand the casino floor and add more gaming options.

Shopping Updates

The Effy jewelry boutique has been refreshed, and The Shops of Princess have been updated as part of a transition to new onboard retail partner Starboard.

Australian and New Zealand Sailings

Following its Singapore drydock, Royal Princess will sail from Sydney for the 2026–27 season, visiting destinations in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

The ship is one of three Princess vessels sailing in the region during the season, which includes 42 itineraries and 62 departures. Voyages range from longer itineraries exploring Australia and New Zealand to shorter coastal sailings.

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