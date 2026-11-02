The 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards!

Thank you for voting. You’ve picked the best in cruise — the best ships, the best amenities, and the best destinations. And here they are….

🚢 Float Your Boat

The finalists in this, our highest-profile section of awards, surprise us every year. For example, Viking Cruises, well-known as a river-cruise giant, for the first time has won the Best Ocean Ship title with Viking Vesta. On the rivers, however, Viking was shown up by Riverside Mozart from Riverside Luxury Cruises, emerging as the Best River Ship for the second year running. But there are some long-running dynasties in “Float Your Boat” categories. From at least 2009 to now, Windstar Cruises has always earned top honors as Most Romantic Cruise Line. From 2010 to the present, the Best Casino category has been won handily by Norwegian Cruise Line, and top honors for family cruising have, naturally enough, consistently gone to Disney Cruise Line.

Best Ocean Ship

Viking Cruises (Viking Vesta)

Best River Ship

Riverside Luxury Cruises (Riverside Mozart)

Best Luxury Ship

Explora Journeys, Explora II

Best Expedition Ship

Ponant, Le Commandant Charcot

Best Cruise Line for Teens

Royal Caribbean International

Best Cruise Value-for-the-Money

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers

Norwegian Cruise Line

Most Romantic Cruise Line

Windstar Cruises

Best Eco-Friendly Cruise Line

MSC Cruises

Best Shore Excursions

MSC Cruises

Best Multigenerational/Family Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

Best Cruise Line Private Island

MSC Cruises ( Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve)

Best Antarctic Cruise

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Best World Cruise

Cunard

⚓ All Aboard

This year, we slightly tweaked our voting questions to reveal which line has the best cruise directors collectively, and which individual personality captured the hearts of cruisers as Best Social Media Star. Onboard personality Christine Kesteloo won that new category, but she had stiff competition from fans of standout personalities like Captain Kate McCue, vlogger Tony Barnette of La Lido Loca, Carnival’s John Heald for his regular reader Q-and-As, and Viking chief executive Torstein Hagen. (It’s worth noting that a segment of traditional readers in our survey expressed indifference toward social media influencers, preferring dedicated ship reviews and destination coverage over influencer content.)

Best Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International

Best Onboard Enrichment

Viking

Best Main Dining Room Cuisine

Oceania Cruises

Best Specialty Restaurant

Oceania Cruises, Red Ginger

Best Accommodations

Celebrity Cruises

Best Casino

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Spa Facilities

Royal Caribbean International

Best Wellness Programs

Explora Journeys (Ocean Wellness – The Spa)

Best Fitness Facilities

Celebrity Cruises

Best Onboard Shopping

MSC Cruises

Best Facilities for Guests with Disabilities

Holland America Line

Best Children’s Programs

Disney Cruise Line

Best Cruise Ship Entertainment

Royal Caribbean International

Best Service

MSC Cruises (Yacht Club)

Best Onboard Bar/Lounge

Princess Cruises (Crooners)

Best Cruise Director

Viking Cruises



Best Cruise Social Media Star

Christine Kesteloo

Best Onboard Technology

Princess Cruises

Best Cruise Line App

Virgin Voyages

Hot Spots & Cool Places

The Med once again outperformed the Caribbean and Alaska as a popular cruise region, with voters singling out ports like Istanbul, Rome, Athens, and the Greek Islands as favorites … after category leader Barcelona. The Spanish port attracted voters with landmarks like La Sagrada Familia and the Montserrat monastery, as well as excursions like city walks and culinary tours with knowledgeable local guides … and tastings of Spanish wines and local oysters. South American winner Ushuaia, Argentina, is an indicator of a different continent’s growing popularity: It’s the most common departure port for cruises to Antarctica.

Best European River Cruise Destination

Budapest (Danube)

Best African River Cruise Destination

Luxor (Nile)

Best N. American River/Great Lakes Cruise Destination

Montréal (St. Lawrence)

Best Asian River Cruise Destination

Ho Chi Minh City (Mekong)

Best Caribbean Cruise Destination

USVI

Best Caribbean Shopping Destination

St. Maarten

Best Caribbean Beach Destination

Grand Cayman

Best Alaska Cruise Destination

Juneau

Best Canada/New England Cruise Destination

Québec City

Best Hawaii Cruise Destination

Honolulu, Hawaii

Best Mexico Cruise Destination

Cozumel, Mexico

Best Central America Cruise Destination

Belize City, Belize

Best South America Cruise Destination

Ushuaia, Argentina

Best Northern Europe/Baltic Cruise Destination

Bergen, Norway

Best Mediterranean Cruise Destination

Barcelona, Spain

Best Asia/Pacific Rim Cruise Destination

Singapore

Best South Pacific Cruise Destination

Moorea, Tahiti

Best Middle East Cruise Destination

Dubai, UAE

Best Africa/Indian Ocean Cruise Destination

Cape Town, South Africa

Best Australia/New Zealand Cruise Destination