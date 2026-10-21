MSC Cruises Unveils Two-Story Family Villa at Sea

MSC Cruises has introduced the Grand Hamptons Villa, a two-story suite for up to eight guests aboard MSC World Atlantic, which will sail from Port Canaveral starting in November 2027.

The 2,475-square-foot villa features a double-height living room, a private movie theater, a kids’ suite, a private bar, and an oceanfront terrace with a hot tub. The primary suite has its own terrace.

Guests also receive MSC Yacht Club benefits, including 24-hour butler and concierge services and access to exclusive Yacht Club areas.

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Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said: “As demand for family and multigenerational travel continues to grow, we are constantly looking for new ways to elevate our guest experience to create unique and memorable experiences. The Grand Hamptons Villa reflects our commitment to evolving our premium family vacation offering through innovative accommodations and experiences. As a family-owned company, we understand what makes a great family holiday and the importance of creating accommodations that enable families to make the most of their time together while enjoying the space and flexibility they need.”

The villa includes a kids’ suite with bunk beds, individual TV screens, and a private bathroom.

MSC World Atlantic will offer seven- and 14-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, with stops at destinations including Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

The Grand Hamptons Villa was designed with Storyland Studios and features a two-story layout with spaces for dining, entertainment, and relaxation.

Grand Living Area: The living area has panoramic ocean views, a dining area, private kitchenette, bar, and library. A climbing tower leads to a ship-themed play area with a secret door and daily surprises.

Entertainment Loft: The loft includes a private movie theater, digital gaming table, and LEGO wall.

Private Terrace: The outdoor space features a whirlpool, lounge seating, and deck games.

Accommodations: The villa sleeps up to eight guests and includes a primary stateroom with a walk-in closet and private ocean-view balcony with an outdoor shower. The kids’ suite has custom bunk beds, individual TV screens, and a private bathroom. A double cabin and separate twin bedroom provide additional sleeping space.

MSC Yacht Club Benefits: Guests receive 24-hour butler and concierge service, access to exclusive Yacht Club areas, a dedicated cleaning team, the Premium Extra Drinks package, a Fun Pass, unlimited specialty dining, and Wi-Fi.

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