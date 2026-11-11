MSC Cruises Makes History With Four Ships in Miami

MSC Cruises has four ships sailing from the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal this winter, setting a new record for the cruise line’s operations at PortMiami.

To mark the milestone on Veterans Day, MSC Cruises is honoring MSC Group team members and community members who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Veteran team members are joining elected officials, community stakeholders, and PortMiami leaders for a commemorative ceremony aboard MSC Meraviglia.

“Today marks a historic moment for MSC Cruises as we welcome a record four ships to the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, reinforcing our long-term commitment to South Florida and the region,” said Lynn Torrent, President of MSC Cruises North America. “With more ships sailing from Miami than ever before, we’re proud to offer guests even more ways to explore the Caribbean, from weekend getaways to extended holidays. This milestone is especially meaningful as we celebrate it on Veterans Day, recognizing the brave individuals who have served our country, including members of our own MSC Group family. We are proud to honor their service and dedication.”

MSC Group opened its North American Cruise Division headquarters in downtown Miami earlier this year. In April, MSC Cruises opened its new terminal at PortMiami, the largest in North America, and launched MSC World America, its first World Class ship in the U.S.

“PortMiami is honored to partner with MSC Cruises in celebrating the extraordinary service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans,” said Jonathan Daniels, PortMiami Director and CEO. “We are deeply proud to welcome this event to our community and reaffirm our commitment to recognizing those who have served our country with courage and dedication. We are also proud to welcome MSC Meraviglia, MSC Poesia, MSC Seaside and MSC World America, and to celebrate MSC Cruises’ milestone season with four remarkable vessels homeporting in Miami. This continued growth underscores MSC Cruises’ strong commitment to our community and highlights PortMiami’s position as the Cruise Capital of the World® and a premier global gateway for the cruise industry.”

This winter, MSC World America will offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings; MSC Seaside will sail three- and four-night Bahamas itineraries; MSC Meraviglia will offer four- to 14-night Caribbean cruises; and MSC Poesia will sail longer Western and Southern Caribbean itineraries.

Will you be sailing out of Miami this winter aboard an MSC Cruises ship? Let us know in the comments!