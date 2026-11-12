Four Seasons I Names Chef Le Squer Culinary Ambassador

Four Seasons Yachts has named Chef Christian Le Squer culinary ambassador for Sedna, the signature restaurant aboard Four Seasons I, for 2027.

Chef Le Squer of the three-Michelin-starred Le Cinq in Paris will create Sedna’s menu and join two 2027 Chef-in-Residence voyages in the Caribbean and Greek Isles.

“Sedna is the centerpiece of the culinary program aboard Four Seasons I, bringing together exceptional talent and a shared passion for creating memorable dining experiences,” says Ben Trodd, CEO, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner and Operator of Four Seasons Yachts. “As our culinary program continues to evolve, this collaboration with Chef Le Squer builds on that vision while showcasing Four Seasons culinary talent at sea. His influence will be felt at Sedna throughout the year, and during his two residencies, guests will have the opportunity to experience his cuisine with the chef himself while on board.”

Le Squer will also help guide Sedna’s culinary direction and future Chef-in-Residence collaborations. Sedna’s chefs will train with Le Squer and his team at Le Cinq in Paris.

“One of the great strengths of Four Seasons is the extraordinary culinary talent across our global portfolio, and the opportunities we can create when that talent comes together in new ways,” says Philipp Blaser, Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage, Four Seasons. “Chef Christian Le Squer brings a distinctive culinary vision, together with a deep understanding of the experiences our guests value. His expanded role at Sedna will shape the restaurant throughout the year, while bringing the creativity and spirit of Le Cinq to an entirely new setting aboard Four Seasons I.”

Born in Brittany, Le Squer led the kitchen at Pavillon Ledoyen, which held three Michelin stars for 12 consecutive years. He joined Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris as Executive Chef in 2014.

His approach to French cuisine emphasizes flavor, texture and color. He describes his menus as “moving” rather than seasonal, changing them when ingredients are no longer at their peak.

“Four Seasons has built an extraordinary culinary community around the world, and I am proud that Le Cinq is part of it,” says Chef Le Squer. “Bringing this collaboration to Four Seasons I is an exciting evolution, rooted in the same fundamentals that guide us at Le Cinq: a respect for ingredients, a passion for cooking and the pleasure of welcoming guests to the table. At Sedna, the menu will draw inspiration from the seasons and the places the Yacht visits, while remaining true to the French cooking that is so close to my heart.”

Sedna features emerald-green interiors, seating for 66 guests indoors and 40 outdoors, and a private dining room for up to 10. The restaurant serves French cuisine, with a sommelier-curated wine list and cocktails.

2027 Chef-in-Residence Voyages

Le Squer will join the following voyages:

Lesser Antilles Featuring Guadeloupe & Anguilla

February 21–28, 2027

The itinerary visits the French and British West Indies, including Guadeloupe and Anguilla.

Greek Isles Featuring Mykonos & Göcek

September 12–19, 2027

The itinerary sails from the Cyclades to Turkey’s Turquoise Coast, including Mykonos and Göcek.

Will you be sailing on either of the Chef-in-Residence voyages? Let us know in the comments!