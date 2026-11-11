Cunard Unveils Queen Mary 2’s New Interiors

Cunard has revealed the new interior design for Queen Mary 2, which will debut when the ship returns to service in May 2027 following a refurbishment. The announcement coincided with the ship’s departure from Southampton on November 10 for its 450th transatlantic crossing.

Queen Mary 2 will return from its refurbishment with a new design concept called Cunard Deco, combining Art Deco details with Hollywood-inspired glamour and British design.

Paul Ludlow, President of Cunard, said: “Queen Mary 2 holds a unique position within our fleet and remains one of the most recognizable ships in the world. Our focus is on protecting and celebrating everything that makes her so special, while making considered enhancements that will further elevate the onboard experience. We are confident these improvements will ensure Queen Mary 2 continues to set the standard in luxury ocean travel for years to come.”

The updates will include new Grill Suites, expanded wellness offerings, and refreshed guest spaces while retaining the ship’s Art Deco style.

Cunard has also worked with illustrator Tanu Vasu on a series of illustrations showing how some of the ship’s signature spaces will look following the refurbishment.

The interiors are being designed by London-based studio AD Associates, drawing on Cunard’s archives and the decorative arts of the original Queen Mary.

Chris Finch, Founder and CEO of AD Associates, said: “The process of exploring Cunard’s archive in Liverpool, with the drawings and decorative arts of the 1936 Queen Mary, gave us both inspiration for the designs and stories to build meaning behind those creative choices. A guest might not know that the clock design in their suite stopped at the minute Queen Mary first set sail, but once they do, they never look at the room in the same way.”

As the only ship offering regularly scheduled transatlantic crossings between Southampton and New York, Queen Mary 2 remains central to Cunard’s transatlantic service.

British Craftsmanship

The refurbishment will incorporate traditional crafts found on Cunard’s 1930s liners, including marquetry and cabinetmaking. British suppliers, including Ulster Carpets, will contribute to the project. The company, a Royal Warrant holder, also produces carpets for royal residences such as Buckingham Palace.

AD Associates brings 20 years of luxury hotel design experience to the project. Existing timber, stone flooring, and fittings will be restored and retained where possible to preserve original features and reduce waste.

450th Transatlantic Crossing

The November 10 voyage includes the 450 Club, a program of events celebrating the history of transatlantic travel.

The ship takes its name from the original RMS Queen Mary, which made its maiden voyage in 1936.

Queen Mary 2 will enter dry dock at Damen Shiprepair Brest in France on March 31, 2027, and is scheduled to return to service on May 9, 2027.

For more information, visit Cunard.