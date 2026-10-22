Princess Cruises Adds to Its Sanctuary Collection

Princess Cruises is adding its Sanctuary Collection to five Royal Class ships, bringing its premium accommodations and amenities to more of its fleet.

Previously available on Sun Princess and Star Princess, the collection includes select suites and staterooms with access to private onboard spaces, exclusive dining, and personalized services.

The expansion will begin with Royal Princess, followed by Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, and Sky Princess. The rollout is part of Princess Cruises’ multiyear fleet modernization plan.

“The Sanctuary Collection has quickly become one of the most distinctive and desirable ways to experience Princess,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises president. “Expanding Sanctuary Collection across five additional Royal Class ships allows more guests to enjoy the privacy, personalized service and premium amenities they would expect from an intimate luxury resort, while still having the destinations, entertainment and choices of a Princess cruise just steps away.”

Sanctuary Club: Guests will have access to private lounges and a dedicated pool area with upgraded loungers, cabanas available for an additional fee, and poolside food and beverage service.

Sanctuary Restaurant: The restaurant will serve menus inspired by the destinations visited on each cruise.

Accommodations and Amenities: The collection will include select suites and staterooms, including new oceanview staterooms. Sanctuary Suite guests will have a dedicated concierge to assist with dining, entertainment, and onboard arrangements. Guests will also receive priority access and reservations, in-room amenities, and daily programming.

Private Suite Lounge: Guests staying in Sanctuary suites will have access to a private lounge with refreshments and concierge assistance. They can also enjoy the ships’ other dining venues, entertainment, activities, and destination experiences.

Princess Premier: Sanctuary Collection bookings will include the Princess Premier package, which covers premium beverages, specialty and casual dining, high-speed Wi-Fi, crew appreciation, room service, and OceanNow delivery.

Sanctuary Collection staterooms aboard Royal Princess go on sale October 22, 2026, starting with a 12-day South Pacific voyage departing January 4, 2027. Guests who booked a Reserve Collection stateroom before October 22 will receive the additional Sanctuary Collection amenities at no extra cost, excluding the Princess Premier package.

Bookings for the other ships will open on the following dates:

Regal Princess: November 5, 2026, starting with a transatlantic voyage from Port Everglades departing April 17, 2027.

Discovery Princess: December 4, 2026, starting with a seven-day roundtrip Mexico cruise from Los Angeles departing April 24, 2027.

Sky Princess: December 10, 2026, starting with a 14-day Baltic voyage from Southampton departing May 29, 2027.

Enchanted Princess: December 17, 2026, starting with a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Civitavecchia departing June 12, 2027.

For more information, visit Princess Cruises, contact a travel advisor, or call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237).