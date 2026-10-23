Porthole Cruise and Travel Show Launches Season 3 on Amazon Prime

Just released: Porthole Cruise and Travel Show‘s Season Three has officially premiered on Amazon Prime, and it’s our boldest season yet.

New destinations. New ships. New stories from the people and places that make travel unforgettable. Every episode is built to make you want to pack a bag.

For this season, travel personality Bill Panoff has released eight episodes taking viewers from the Sea of Cortez to the Adriatic.

We follow Panoff aboard luxury ships and intimate adventure cruises as he visits destinations including Alaska, Greenland, Türkiye, the Great Lakes, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Each episode ranges from 15 to 24 minutes long and opens a new window onto a corner of the world cruise fans might not have previously considered, or reveals the unique charms of cruise ships large and small.

“This show is my way of showing people how much more a cruise can be, which is far beyond what even some experienced cruisers expect,” says Panoff. “There are so many kinds of ships that visit parts of the world that are just wonderful, and some of them are practically hiding in plain sight.”

The journeys include a wildlife expedition aboard UnCruise Adventures’ Safari Voyager on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez, an Alaska trip viewing whales and glaciers aboard Oceania Cruises’ elegant Oceania Riviera, and a surprising Great Lakes voyage aboard Victory Cruise Lines’ Victory I. Other episodes feature yachting in the Caribbean aboard Sea Dream I, taking Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Voyager to remote fjord villages in Greenland, sailing Oceania Allura to medieval towns and working vineyards along the Adriatic coast, and taking UnCruise Adventures’ Safari Explorer to the less-seen natural beauty of Hawaii.

The latest season of the Porthole Cruise and Travel Show builds on producer Panoff’s proven format, which combines ship tours and destination visits with local culture, food, and wildlife.

Season Four is already in production, and our crew is out there now capturing what comes next.

A huge thank you to our partners, our production team, and every viewer who’s sailed along with us.