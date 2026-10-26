Sea Cloud Cruises’ Sea Cloud Spirit will sail a seven-night President’s Cruise from Bilbao, Spain, to Lisbon, Portugal, July 20–27, 2027. Kevin Smith, President of the Americas, will host the voyage, marking the first anniversary of his appointment.

Smith and his wife, Christina, will join guests for dinners, evenings on deck, and a sunset gathering during the cruise.

“When the crew begins setting the sails, everyone on deck looks up,” said Smith. “It’s quite a sight and a reminder that nobody moves a ship like this forward alone. And that’s true for Sea Cloud Cruises, too. Our team makes the experience what it is, and our guests have a real part in shaping what comes next. Christina and I are looking forward to welcoming everyone aboard and spending a wonderful week together under sail.”

Guggenheim Visit and Regional Cuisine

The voyage includes a private after-hours visit to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, designed by architect Frank Gehry, with access to selected artworks.

Onboard dining will feature regional specialties, including Basque pintxos, Galician seafood, and wines from Rías Baixas and the Douro Valley.

Ports of call include Gijón, A Coruña, and Vigo in Spain, and Porto (Leixões) in Portugal. Shore excursions offer access to Oviedo, Santiago de Compostela, and the Islas Cíes. The itinerary also includes a day under full sail and a passage along the Tagus River into Lisbon.

Sea Cloud Spirit is a three-masted sailing ship that accommodates up to 136 guests, with sails set by hand. An optional pre-cruise program in Bilbao and Rioja is available July 18–20, 2027.

The seven-night President’s Cruise (SCS-2725) starts at $7,995 per person, based on double occupancy. Rates are subject to availability and change. For reservations, click here.