MSC Cruises Returns as Title Sponsor of 2026 U.S. Grand Prix

MSC Cruises returned as title sponsor of the FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2026 for the second consecutive year. The race took place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

As part of the sponsorship, Suzanne Salas, EVP of Marketing, eCommerce & Sales for MSC Cruises USA, presented the Constructors’ Trophy during Sunday’s podium celebration.

The race took place two weeks before MSC Cruises marks the first anniversary of its year-round sailings from Galveston aboard MSC Seascape. The milestone highlights the cruise line’s continued presence in Texas.

Suzanne Salas, EVP, Marketing, eCommerce & Sales for MSC Cruises USA said: “Returning as title sponsor of the Formula 1® United States Grand Prix reflects the momentum MSC Cruises continues to build in Texas. As we approach our first anniversary of sailing from Galveston, we continue to deepen our connection with this important market and reach new audiences across the state. I’m especially honored to represent MSC Cruises in presenting the Constructors’ Trophy this weekend, bringing together two global brands that share a passion for world-class experiences.”

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MSC Cruises is title sponsor of three races during the 2026 Formula 1 season in Barcelona, Austin, and São Paulo. The cruise line has been a Global Partner of Formula 1 since 2022, with the partnership running through 2030. MSC Cruises will also continue as title sponsor of three races in 2027.

Since February 2025, MSC Cruises has also been a Premium Partner of BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

In Texas, MSC Seascape began year-round sailings from Galveston on November 9, 2025, offering seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatán, Honduras. Onboard, guests can enjoy Texas-inspired food and drinks, country music, dueling pianos, line dancing, and a Big Texas Sailaway Party, bringing local touches to the Caribbean cruise experience.