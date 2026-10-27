Astrocartography: Relaxation with Mercury and Venus

Astrocartographer Helena Woods stresses that fall is the best time of year to travel astrologically since there should be smooth sailing along your Mercury line. “Day-to-day travel logistics and planning should go well since Mercury is at its best spot,” she stresses.

“Mercury is great for cruising to destinations you want to learn more about,” Woods says. See if your Mercury line crosses through Canada or New England to enjoy cruising through lush nature with optimal leaf-peeping opportunities and the chance to visit and learn about local communities. Find itineraries along your Mercury line that offer off-shore excursions rooted in art and beauty, such as visits to art galleries, museums, and shopping.

If you’re looking for a truly relaxing cruise, Woods suggests booking an itinerary that comes close to your Venus line which encourages disconnection from work and unwinding. “Venus is the most magical for a cruise, especially in the fall,” she says.

See where your Venus line crosses the Northern Hemisphere. This could be an ideal time to cruise through Alaska or Northern Europe for the end of the Midnight Sun time period, lending itself to a balance of relaxing on board and exploring the destination off ship.

By Lola Méndez

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