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Brightline Offers Special Fares for Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Brightline is offering special fares and shuttle connections for guests attending the 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), October 28–November 1. Travelers from Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Aventura, and Miami can take the train to Fort Lauderdale and avoid show traffic and parking.

From Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale station, complimentary shuttles take guests to the Riverside Hotel, where they can board a Water Taxi to the show. A one-day Water Taxi pass costs $15. Shuttle service begins one hour before the show opens and runs until one hour after closing.

For travel between Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Brightline is offering savings of up to 15% on eligible SMART SELECT fares for trips Oct. 27–Nov. 2. The offer must be booked through the FLIBS website. No advance purchase is required, and fares are subject to availability and applicable terms.

Onboard, guests can purchase snacks and drinks, while Brightline’s PREMIUM service includes wider seats with extra legroom, complimentary food and beverages, and access to station lounges. At the Fort Lauderdale station, Mary Mary Bar will serve nautical-themed food and drinks, including a Rumgroni cocktail.

Train schedules, fares, and shuttle information are available on Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show event page. For show and Water Taxi details, visit FLIBS.com.

Will you be attending this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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