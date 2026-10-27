Loews Miami Beach and Coral Gables Introduce Active Stays Program

Loews Miami Beach Hotel and Loews Coral Gables Hotel have launched Active Stays by Loews Hotels, a fitness program offering guests flexible ways to stay active and recover during their stay, from in-room workouts to spa treatments and guided classes.

In-Room Fitness with Makena Rae

Active Stays includes a library of equipment-free workouts available through guest room TVs. Developed with fitness expert Makena Rae, the series features short workouts focused on strength, mobility, and recovery that guests can do in their rooms.

Spa and Recovery

At Loews Miami Beach Hotel, guests can book treatments at Sea Spa, including the Ocean Dreams massage and seaweed-infused body wraps.

Guests can also attend daily guided meditation classes at Sea Spa and rooftop Pilates classes through a partnership with Beau Monde Pilates. Registration is required for all classes.

At Loews Coral Gables, The Spa offers the Active Stays Restore Massage, a full-body treatment combining Swedish massage techniques, targeted therapeutic work, and gentle stretching to address travel-related tension and muscle fatigue.

Guests at Loews Coral Gables also receive 10% off their first purchase at Sundara Luna, a boutique at The Plaza Coral Gables offering fitness and resort apparel.

Dining and Hydration

Both hotels offer grab-and-go snacks, daily hydration stations, and seasonal menu options in their restaurants and in-room dining services.

The program is available to business travelers, families, and leisure guests at both properties.

For more information or reservations, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit the Loews Hotels website.