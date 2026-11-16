Princess Cruises welcomed Star Princess to Celebration Key for its inaugural call, marked by a ceremony on Grand Bahama Island.

The event included a commemorative handprint ceremony with Captain Paolo Arrigo and Princess Cruises President Gus Antorcha, local officials, and port representatives. A Bahamian Junkanoo band performed The Love Boat theme song, and artists created beach rake art and a Princess Cruises sand sculpture beneath the Sun Portal.

“For nearly 60 years, Princess has welcomed guests to the Bahamas, an essential part of our global portfolio,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “This milestone also reflects the strength of our partnership with The Bahamas and our shared commitment to supporting tourism in Grand Bahama. With 69 calls planned this season, we look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to this extraordinary destination and creating meaningful experiences that become part of their own Princess stories long after their vacations end.”

Celebration Key Highlights

Celebration Key features white-sand beaches, freshwater lagoons, family activities, private cabanas, shopping and Bahamian dining.

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Princess Cruises Visits to Celebration Key

Star Princess‘s inaugural visit begins a schedule of 69 calls during the 2026–27 season, followed by 32 planned calls in 2028 across six ships. The additional calls will bring more Princess guests to Grand Bahama.

For more information about Princess Cruises’ Caribbean itineraries, click here: Princess.com.