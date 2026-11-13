Victory Cruise Lines has announced four 2027 sailings featuring Michelle Bernstein, the cruise line’s Culinary Curator and Chef Partner. Bernstein will join portions of the voyages for culinary demonstrations, tastings and special events.

“Our guests consistently tell us that cuisine is one of the most memorable parts of their travel experience, and there is no one better than Michelle to further elevate our culinary experience onboard,” said David William Kelly, President and COO of Victory Cruise Lines. “These hosted sailings offer a unique opportunity for guests to not only enjoy Michelle’s signature culinary creations but to experience her passion, storytelling and creativity firsthand as we explore some of North America’s most remarkable waterways together.”

In 2027, Bernstein’s dishes will also be featured across all Victory Cruise Lines itineraries and menus. She works with the cruise line’s culinary team to develop signature dishes and regionally inspired menus based on the destinations visited by its ships.

2027 Sailings Featuring Michelle Bernstein

Bernstein will join guests for portions of four 2027 voyages:

Jacksonville Roundtrip: A Southern Beginning

March 30–April 10, Victory I

Sailing from Jacksonville through the American South, Bernstein will join the first portion of the voyage, sharing insights into regional cuisine and Southern food traditions.

Chicago to Toronto: The Great Lakes

May 12–22, Victory II

Bernstein will take part in culinary programming inspired by the Great Lakes region, including its agricultural heritage and food traditions.

Québec City Roundtrip: A Summer in Québec

July 28–August 9, Victory II

Bernstein will host special events and culinary experiences during the opening days of this voyage along the St. Lawrence River.

Chicago to Montréal: An Autumn Passage

September 9–21, Victory I

Bernstein will join the beginning of the sailing, with culinary experiences inspired by the Great Lakes and fall season.

“Food has always been about bringing people together and creating connections,” said Chef Michelle Bernstein. “These voyages offer an opportunity to share stories, discover new flavors and celebrate the people and places that make each destination special. I’m excited to spend time with guests aboard these sailings and explore these incredible regions together.”

Guests sailing with Victory Cruise Lines can also enjoy Bernstein’s signature dishes each evening in the Coastal Dining Room. The cruise line’s fares include a complimentary one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers, one shore excursion in every port, regionally inspired cuisine, unlimited beverages including fine wines and spirits, Wi-Fi, and onboard enrichment and entertainment.

For reservations or more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-855-556-7193, or visit VictoryCruiseLines.com.