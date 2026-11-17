Looking for a historical read this holiday season? The Nuremberg Women by bestselling historian Natalie Livingstone brings attention to the women whose stories have often been overlooked in accounts of one of history’s most significant trials.

Following World War II, the Nuremberg trials brought Nazi leaders before an international tribunal to answer for their crimes. While much of the historical attention has focused on the men involved, women also played important roles in documenting, witnessing, and contributing to the proceedings.

In The Nuremberg Women, Livingstone explores the experiences of eight women whose lives intersected with the trials. Their stories include an American attorney, three journalists, an artist, an aristocratic refugee, an Auschwitz survivor, and a young Russian interpreter.

Through their different perspectives, the book highlights the personal experiences and behind-the-scenes stories surrounding the historic proceedings. From the courtroom to the lives of those who witnessed the aftermath of the war, these accounts offer readers a different look at a defining moment in history.

For history enthusiasts or anyone looking to discover a lesser-known side of World War II, The Nuremberg Women is a book to consider adding to your holiday reading list or gifting to someone who enjoys historical nonfiction.

The Nuremberg Women by Natalie Livingstone is available now through major booksellers and online retailers.