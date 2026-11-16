MSC Cruises and the Singapore Tourism Board have announced a three-year partnership that will bring MSC Orchestra to Singapore for its first homeport deployment, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2028.

The ship will offer eight- to 12-night sailings to Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Asia is an important part of our long-term global growth, so we are proud to announce our three-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board for winter deployment from this leading cruise hub. Bringing MSC Orchestra to the region alongside MSC Bellissima strengthens our presence and reflects our commitment to becoming a leading choice for both local and international guests wanting to discover Asia by sea,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises.

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Singapore’s air connectivity, cruise infrastructure and tourism offerings make it an attractive departure point for international travelers. Guests can also extend their trips with a pre- or post-cruise stay to experience the city’s heritage, culture, cuisine and entertainment.

Before beginning its Asia deployment, MSC Orchestra will undergo a major refurbishment, adding the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ exclusive “ship-within-a-ship” concept. The ship will also feature new dining venues, including Butcher’s Cut steakhouse and Kaito Sushi Bar, as well as an enhanced MSC Aurea Spa and upgraded fitness facilities.

Explora Journeys, MSC Group’s luxury cruise brand, will begin its first cruises from Singapore in 2027. The two brands will offer guests a choice of contemporary and luxury cruise experiences and itineraries across Asia.

Following its winter season in Singapore, MSC Orchestra will reposition to Japan, the Republic of Korea and Greater China. The ship’s new Singapore itineraries will be available to book starting December 14, 2026.

“As one of the world’s leading cruise brands, MSC Cruises’ decision to establish its first homeport deployment in Southeast Asia with a three-year commitment in Singapore speaks to the strength of our cruise ecosystem and Singapore’s robust cruise passenger demand. Its longer sailing itineraries will offer international visitors and Singaporeans more options to discover destinations in the region. This deployment also creates opportunities for neighboring destinations to welcome more cruise visitors and benefit from increased tourism spending to local businesses,” said Jean Ng, Assistant Chief Executive, Experience Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board.

For more information about MSC Cruises’ sailings from Singapore, visit MSCCruises.com.