Celebrity Xcite Debut Season Opens for Bookings

Celebrity Cruises has opened bookings for its 2028–2029 Caribbean season, which will include the debut of Celebrity Xcite and sailings aboard multiple ships from four Florida ports.

“The Caribbean is our guests’ favorite place to vacation. Whether it’s a long-awaited island getaway or a spontaneous weekend escape, we are creating new and fresh ways for guests to experience the region with Celebrity Cruises,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “With the debut of Celebrity Xcite, and more Edge Series ships in the Caribbean than ever before, our 2028 and 2029 season gives guests more ways to experience the destinations they love, paired with innovative design, elevated service, and unforgettable moments at sea that only Celebrity Cruises can deliver.”

Celebrity Xcel will offer six- and eight-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale. Southern Caribbean itineraries will visit Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao, while Western Caribbean routes will call on Mexico, Honduras, and Grand Cayman. The ship’s onboard experience will include The Bazaar, which features elements inspired by the destinations on its itineraries.

Celebrity Silhouette will operate eight- to 12-night summer sailings to Barbados, Martinique, Saint Lucia, and Grenada. Beginning in October, the ship will also offer seven-night sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with five port days on each itinerary. Destinations include St. Thomas, Antigua, Martinique, Saint Lucia, and Barbados.

Year-Round Sailings on Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Reflection will continue offering six- to eight-night Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale year-round. Following its March 2027 refurbishment, the ship will feature 13 new spaces, including the Grand Plaza, venues introduced on the refurbished Celebrity Solstice, and additional outdoor, dining, and entertainment spaces.

Celebrity Apex Returns to Cape Canaveral

Celebrity Apex will return to Cape Canaveral with Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and St. Maarten, while Western Caribbean routes will include Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and Key West.

From Tampa, Celebrity Constellation will offer seven-night sailings to Key West, The Bahamas, and the Western Caribbean.

Booking Dates

November 3, 2026: Winter 2028–2029 Caribbean sailings

December 9, 2026: Summer 2028 Caribbean sailings

For more information or to book, click here.