MSC Cruises Announces 119-Night World Cruise for 2029

Bookings are now open for MSC Cruises’ 2029 World Cruise, an 119-night voyage aboard MSC Magnifica that visits 45 destinations across 21 countries.

The itinerary spans the Mediterranean, South America, the Pacific, and Asia, with nine overnight calls and 15 included excursions.

Australia and Indonesia

The voyage includes a circumnavigation of Australia, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, Perth, Broome, and Darwin.

The ship will then visit Indonesia, with extended stays in Bali, Lombok, and Java, giving guests more time to explore local culture, landscapes, and heritage sites.

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Upgraded Onboard Experience

MSC Magnifica has been refurbished and now features the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises’ ship-within-a-ship concept.

Guests have access to private facilities, 24-hour butler and concierge services, suites, a dedicated restaurant and lounge, and a private sundeck with hot tubs, a grill restaurant, and a bar.

Onboard activities will include destination-inspired events, themed dining, local food pairings, port-inspired cocktails, live music, stage productions, and language and dance classes.

Booking Details and Benefits

Guests can embark from four ports in January 2029: Civitavecchia (Rome) on January 4, followed by Genoa, Marseille, and Barcelona.

The cruise fare includes 15 shore excursions, a Dine & Drink beverage package covering select drinks served during lunch and dinner, and a 30% discount on laundry services. MSC Voyagers Club members at Classic level and above will receive a 5% booking discount.

Members who book by November 19, 2026, will also earn triple points on their World Cruise reservation, credited before departure.

Bookings are open. Contact a travel advisor or visit MSC Cruises to reserve your place on the 2029 World Cruise.