Brightline Brings Back Buzzer Beater for 2026-27 Heat Season

Brightline is bringing back its Buzzer Beater train service for the 2026–27 Miami HEAT season, offering fans a way to travel to home games at Kaseya Center.

The service connects Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura with MiamiCentral Station, about a 15-minute walk from Kaseya Center. Train schedules are coordinated with game nights, offering an alternative to driving and parking downtown.

“With Buzzer Beater fans can skip the traffic, arrive on time, and focus on cheering on the Miami HEAT,” said Krystal Ritter, Director of Partnerships. “There’s nothing like experiencing a Miami HEAT game in person, and with Buzzer Beater, the game-day experience begins the moment you step on board, making travel easy and stress-free.”

Fans can purchase snacks and drinks onboard. Brightline’s PREMIUM service offers wider seats, extra legroom, complimentary food and beverages, and access to station lounges.

Buzzer Beater trains operate for Miami HEAT home games throughout the regular season, subject to schedules and availability. At GoBrightline.com, fans can look for the Buzzer Beater icon to find designated trains, check departure and return times, and explore fares and group savings.

The service returns for the HEAT’s season opener on October 21, when Miami hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m.