MSC Cruises Brings Eataly to MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises will bring Eataly to MSC World Asia when the ship begins Mediterranean sailings on December 4, 2026.

The restaurant will be the second Eataly location at sea for MSC Cruises, following its debut aboard MSC World America. The partnership combines MSC Cruises’ European heritage with Eataly’s focus on Italian food and culinary traditions.

MSC World Asia will feature more than 40 bars, lounges, cafés, and restaurants, including concepts developed with culinary partners.

“Exceptional food and hospitality are at the heart of the experience we create for our guests,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “Partnering with Eataly allows us to bring a renowned culinary brand to sea, offering guests an authentic dining experience that showcases the quality, tradition and passion that define Italian cuisine. Following the successful debut of Eataly onboard MSC World America, we look forward to bringing our guests in the Mediterranean a unique dining experience with an artfully created menu reflecting the global nature of MSC Cruises.”

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Eataly will serve regional Italian dishes made with quality ingredients. The restaurant will feature a chef’s table with live cooking, terrace seating with ocean views, and a wine cellar where guests can select their own bottle.

MSC World Asia will sail seven-night Mediterranean itineraries visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Civitavecchia for Rome, Naples, and Valletta, with multiple embarkation ports available.

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