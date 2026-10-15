Holland America Line brings holiday cheer aboard its fleet with festive traditions, seasonal dining, and celebrations for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s.

“The holidays are a time when traditions and togetherness matter most, and traveling doesn’t mean leaving those traditions behind,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “On board, guests can celebrate in ways that feel familiar while also making new memories with the people they care about. From cherished meals to time spent together, we’re creating moments for guests to feel like they have a piece of home with them during the holidays.”

Holiday Celebrations Across the Fleet

Holland America Line will offer holiday décor, tree-lighting ceremonies, caroling, holiday movies, crew performances, and family activities throughout its 2026 holiday cruises. Ships will celebrate Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas, with New Year’s Eve parties and champagne toasts welcoming 2027.

Seasonal Dining and Drinks

Holiday menus will include Thanksgiving dinner, Breakfast with Santa, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, and Nutcracker Tea. Guests can also enjoy traditional favorites such as latkes, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and eggnog, alongside destination-inspired dishes.

New for 2026, Magnolia Gingerbread Cake will be available in the Dining Room as part of Holland America Line’s partnership with Magnolia Bakery.

Seasonal drinks will include Christmas Cocoamint Coffee, Vanilla Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte, along with holiday cocktails such as the De Lijn Ginger Mojito, Rudolph the Red Margarita, and Minty Elf Martini.

Gingerbread Villages

Each ship will feature a gingerbread village created by its culinary team. The displays vary by ship and require hours of planning, baking, and assembly.

Save on Sunshine Offers

Holland America Line’s Save on Sunshine promotion offers up to 50% off cruise fares, with children sailing free as third or fourth guests in the same stateroom on select departures. Guests who book between October 13 and 21, 2026, can also receive up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom and complimentary specialty dining on select holiday cruises.

Featured 2026 holiday sailings include:

7-Day Baja Peninsula: Koningsdam, roundtrip from San Diego, departing November 21.

15-Day Panama Canal Holiday: Zaandam, from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale, departing December 19.

7-Day Baja Peninsula Holiday: Koningsdam, roundtrip from San Diego, departing December 19.

11-Day Eastern Caribbean Holiday: Windward & Leeward Islands: Rotterdam, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing December 22.

14-Day Southern Caribbean: ABC & Windward Islands Holiday: Volendam, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing December 22.

7-Day Western Caribbean Holiday: Greater Antilles & Mexico: Eurodam, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, departing December 26.

For more information or to book, visit Holland America Line, call 1-877-724-5425, or contact a travel advisor.