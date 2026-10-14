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Port Experiences by Alaska Natives

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation (HTC) continues to thrive. They own Icy Strait Point and  Chugach Glacier Getaway, and co-own Klawock Island and other must-see Alaskan destinations. The 50-year-old Juneau-based company is stepping up its efforts to bring an authentic native culture experience to the cruise guests who visit its ports. 

Icy Strait Point now offers a brand-new hiking tour route.

Klawock Island is offering two new tours this summer, including a self-drive picnic excursion.

And Chugach Glacier Getaway will welcome four new cruise lines this year.

HTC is doing great things for the economy too.  They’re the largest employer in Hoonah, Alaska. 

By Alex Darlington

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Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

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