Port Experiences by Alaska Natives

Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation (HTC) continues to thrive. They own Icy Strait Point and Chugach Glacier Getaway, and co-own Klawock Island and other must-see Alaskan destinations. The 50-year-old Juneau-based company is stepping up its efforts to bring an authentic native culture experience to the cruise guests who visit its ports.

Icy Strait Point now offers a brand-new hiking tour route.

Klawock Island is offering two new tours this summer, including a self-drive picnic excursion.

And Chugach Glacier Getaway will welcome four new cruise lines this year.

HTC is doing great things for the economy too. They’re the largest employer in Hoonah, Alaska.

By Alex Darlington

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