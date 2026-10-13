Regent Seven Seas Cruises will introduce new tasting and pairing experiences aboard Seven Seas Prestige, including Champagne and caviar pairings, destination-inspired wine lunches, and exclusive beverage experiences.

“Seven Seas Prestige gives us an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine how our guests experience the world’s finest wines and spirits,” said Wesley D’Silva, President, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “These new experiences have been designed as memorable occasions, bringing together exceptional labels, culinary artistry, and engaging storytelling. Whether guests are discovering an iconic wine region over lunch or enjoying an exclusive pre-dinner ritual, each experience reflects Regent’s commitment to Epicurean Perfection(tm) and to creating meaningful moments of discovery at sea.”

Seven Seas Prestige will debut four exclusive experiences: The Grand Table Experience, The Prestige Collection: A Portrait of Cuvées, the Grey Goose Altius Martini & Caviar Ritual, and a private beverage experience for Skyview Regent Suite guests.

Regent will also add four destination-inspired Connoisseur Wine Lunches across its fleet, alongside returning tastings and pairings.

Exclusive Experiences Aboard Seven Seas Prestige

The Grand Table Experience: A five-course pairing featuring Krug Grande Cuvée with caviar, Louis Jadot Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru with Maine lobster, Vega Sicilia Único with Wagyu A5 striploin, and Château d’Yquem with tarte Tatin.

The Prestige Collection: A Portrait of Cuvées: A Champagne tasting with canapés, including lobster with citrus and elderflower, spicy tuna temari, and beef tataki.

Grey Goose Altius Martini & Caviar Ritual: A pre-dinner pairing of Grey Goose Altius martinis and caviar.

Skyview Regent Suite Beverage Experience: An in-suite experience for Skyview Regent Suite guests featuring Dom Pérignon, The Macallan, and LOUIS XIII, including an ambassador-led presentation of the Cognac in a three-liter Baccarat crystal decanter.

Connoisseur Wine Lunches

Each lunch features a five-course menu inspired by wine regions around the world.

A World of Terroir, A Journey to Iconic Wine Lands: Wines from Champagne, Tuscany, Oregon, Chile, and Canada, concluding with Canadian Icewine.

Expression of France: French selections featuring Ruinart, Burgundy and Chablis wines, Château Palmer, and Château d’Yquem.

Terroir e Tavola: A Culinary and Wine Journey Through Italy: Wines from Franciacorta, Tuscany, and Piedmont, ending with Vin Santo del Chianti Classico.

The American Wine Odyssey: Selections from Anderson Valley, Napa Valley, and the Russian River Valley.

Seven Seas Prestige will also offer returning tastings and pairings, including The Craft of Caymus, The Champagne Experience, Hennessy Cognac Journey, The Macallan Color Journey, and Woodford Reserve Flavor Wheel Tasting.

Select experiences require reservations, have limited availability, and may incur an additional fee. Pricing and reservation details will be announced closer to launch.

For more information or to book a voyage, visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-473-4368, or contact a travel advisor.