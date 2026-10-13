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The Future of Cruise Ports: SSA Marine’s Stefano Borzone on Los Angeles and Beyond

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

What does it take to move thousands of cruise passengers from the dock to their ship? In this exclusive conversation, Bill Panoff sits down with Stefano Borzone President of SSA Marine’s Cruise Division, for an inside look at the people, operations, and infrastructure behind the cruise experience.

Borzone shares his journey from ship captain to maritime executive and explains what goes on behind the scenes at today’s cruise terminals. He also discusses SSA Marine’s work in Los Angeles and Miami, a planned project at the Port of Los Angeles that could expand cruise capacity, cruise line partnerships, and opportunities in other emerging markets.

Watch the full conversation to hear what Borzone has to say about the future of cruise ports and the infrastructure shaping the next generation of cruising.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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