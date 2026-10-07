MSC Cruises Unveils Entertainment Aboard MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises has announced the entertainment lineup for MSC World Asia, which will debut in the Mediterranean on December 4, 2026.

The ship will feature six theatrical productions, including three new shows in the World Theatre and a new live music show in Panorama Lounge. MSC World Asia will also introduce 13 new experiences and reimagined spaces compared with MSC World Europa. Entertainment will span the World Theatre, Panorama Lounge, Luna Park, The Harbour, and Clubhouse.

Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment for MSC Cruises, said: “MSC World Asia invites guests to experience the Art of Cruising through an exceptional mix of new and returning world-class entertainment. From spectacular productions in the World Theatre to innovative shows in the Panorama Lounge, guests will discover unforgettable experiences for every age and taste. Beyond our spectacular stage shows, MSC World Asia will feature an extensive live music program, alongside enriching activities, games and interactive experiences, creating unforgettable moments from day to night. As we continue to invest in innovative entertainment experiences for our guests, we are thrilled to introduce a range of new performances aboard MSC World Asia that will excite and surprise guests.”

RELATED: MSC Cruises Completes Float Out of MSC World Atlantic

Live music will feature 33 musicians performing daily across multiple venues, including solo performers, strolling musicians, live bands, and dueling pianos.

MSC Cruises also recently opened MSC Creative Studios, an entertainment development and training facility in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“MSC Creative Studios has handpicked leading creative talent with major credits across the entertainment industry to develop world-class original productions for MSC World Asia. We are committed to delivering innovative productions that are not only the best at sea but also stand alongside the very best live entertainment experiences anywhere in the world,” said Stephanie Jansen, Senior Director, Creative & Theatrical Entertainment, MSC Cruises.

World Theatre

MSC World Asia will feature four productions in the World Theatre:

La NoTte: A new production created with Only Child that combines music, dance, and theatrical storytelling around a group of characters caught in memories of a night that never seems to end.

Sensoria: Created by tbi “The Big Idea,” this new show combines music, movement, and cirque elements to explore the five senses.

Ritmo Divino: Created with 2 Creative Entertainment, this new production blends Flamenco and modern Spanish folklore in a story about a dancer and a matador.

Hall of Fame: MSC Cruises’ live concert-style production celebrates well-known artists and songs from across generations.

Panorama Lounge

The Panorama Lounge will feature two productions:

Sunset Symphonic: A new live music show combining orchestral arrangements of pop and dance songs with live singers, musicians, choreography, and aerial performances.

Queen Symphonic: A symphonic tribute to Queen featuring a filmed 36-piece orchestra, live rock band, vocalists, dancers, and acrobats.

MSC World Asia will sail seven-night Mediterranean itineraries visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Messina, and Valletta.

For more information on MSC World Asia, including itineraries, onboard experiences, and availability, visit MSC Cruises.