Brightline Offers Easy Access to Florida Fall Events

As fall arrives, Florida’s cities and communities fill up with events, festivals, and seasonal activities. Brightline is highlighting October and November happenings across South and Central Florida, from Halloween celebrations and food festivals to art shows and football games.

“Fall in Florida is packed with reasons to get out and go—from festival weekends and game days to stone crab season and Halloween traditions,” said Ashley Blasewitz, Brightline spokesperson. “With shorter days and busy fall calendars, Brightline turns travel time into usable time—so guests arrive ready to make more of the season.”

Start your trip right at the station, with food and drinks available at Brightline locations, including Central Fare at MiamiCentral. Onboard, travelers can relax, catch up with family and friends, or plan their itinerary before reaching their destination.

Orlando & Central Florida: Halloween, Food & Art

Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights (20-minute drive): Running on select nights through November 1, the event features haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, and seasonal food and drinks. A special midnight train is also scheduled for October 24.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (30-minute drive): Through November 21, the festival brings international flavors to EPCOT with global food and drink marketplaces, specialty offerings, and live entertainment.

SeaWorld Orlando (20-minute drive): Families can visit Halloween Spooktacular on select dates through November 1, while Howl-O-Scream offers a nighttime Halloween event through October 31.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort Brick or Treat (one-hour drive): Select dates through November 1 will feature trick-or-treating, LEGO-themed Halloween characters, and seasonal entertainment at the Winter Haven resort.

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival (30-minute drive): November 14-15, artists from across Florida will display their work throughout Central Park and historic Park Avenue, with live music, dining, and shopping nearby.

West Palm Beach: Markets & Oktoberfest

West Palm Beach GreenMarket (10-minute walk): Starting October 3, the downtown waterfront will host the GreenMarket’s 32nd season, with vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, coffee, specialty foods, and more, plus live music.

American German Club Oktoberfest (10-minute walk): The celebration returns October 9-11 and October 16-18 with German food and beer, live bands from Germany, traditional dancing, and other Bavarian festivities.

Boca Raton: Art, Food & Wine

Two November events at Sanborn Square put art, food, and wine within walking distance of Brightline’s Boca Raton Station.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show (five-minute walk): November 7-8, featuring juried artists and works spanning painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and mixed media.

Boca Raton Wine & Food Festival (five-minute walk): November 21, bringing together local chefs, food tastings, wine, craft beer, spirits, and live entertainment.

Fort Lauderdale

Riverwalk Fall Festival (10-minute walk): On October 17, Esplanade Park will host an afternoon of pumpkin painting, seasonal activities, food trucks, and local vendors.

Las Olas Art Fair (10-minute walk): October 17-18, with artists turning Las Olas Boulevard into an outdoor gallery surrounded by the area’s restaurants, shops, and cafés.

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (10-minute free shuttle): October 28-November 1. The annual boat show will take over venues throughout the waterfront. From Brightline’s station, riders can take a free shuttle to Riverside Hotel and then continue to the show by Water Taxi.

Aventura

Brightline’s End Zone Express offers transportation to Hard Rock Stadium from Aventura Station during the football season. On select trains, passengers can present their Brightline ticket for complimentary round-trip shuttle service between the station and stadium.

Miami

South Beach Seafood Festival (15-minute drive): October 21-24, with seafood-focused events, chef appearances, and live entertainment celebrating the beginning of Florida stone crab season.

Halloween at Fairchild: Garden of Shadows (20-minute drive): October 23-24 at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, featuring six haunted stops along the Shadow Trail and nighttime Halloween activities.

Miami Book Fair (five-minute walk): November 15-22. The annual literary event brings authors and readers to downtown Miami, with the three-day Street Fair taking place November 20-22 at Miami Dade College.

Brightline is offering seasonal fares between South Florida and Orlando, with SMART Saver fares starting at $39 and SMART Select fares starting at $59 when booked at least 14 days in advance. Travelers can also purchase Brightline Passes in 10-, 20-, or 40-ride options, with fares starting at $9 per ride. Train schedules and current offers are available at GoBrightline.com.

Planning to ride Brightline this fall? Let us know in the comments!