Windstar Cruises Unveils 2027 James Beard Chef Sailings

Windstar Cruises has announced five James Beard Foundation Chef Sailings for 2027, featuring chefs on voyages across three continents.

Each sailing will feature a chef whose cuisine is connected to the destination, with itineraries highlighting the region’s food and culinary traditions.

“We’re grateful to Windstar Cruises for their longstanding support of the James Beard Foundation,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. “This partnership brings something new and exciting to each cruise experience, connecting travelers with leading chefs and emerging talent in the culinary arts. The James Beard Foundation chefs represent exceptional talent and have a deep connection to the destinations, bringing the voyages to life through honoring the local ingredients, dishes and culinary heritage.”

The partnership has been in place for more than a decade and includes chef-hosted sailings and more than 80 dishes created by James Beard Foundation-recognized chefs across Windstar’s fleet.

“What matters most is how great food becomes part of the everyday Windstar experience,” said Stijn Creupelandt, Windstar’s chief operating officer. “These sailings give our guests a rare opportunity to spend time with remarkable chefs and discover the destinations we visit through their culinary perspective.”

Guests will enjoy chef-hosted dinners with paired wines, cooking demonstrations, and select market excursions with the chef and Windstar’s executive chef. The experiences will highlight regional ingredients, culinary traditions, and the stories behind the dishes.

2027 James Beard Foundation Chef Sailings

Treasures of the Greek Isles

Wind Surf | July 13-20, 2027

Roel Alcudia, executive chef of House of Stefas in New York’s Hudson Valley, will host the sailing. Known for his Greek-inspired cuisine, Alcudia has worked with the James Beard Foundation. The itinerary visits Mykonos, Patmos, Santorini, Monemvasia, and Nafplio.

Māori Storytellers & French Polynesian Treasures

Star Breeze | September 5-16, 2027

Felix Tai, executive chef at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawai’i, will host the voyage. Born in Malaysia, Tai focuses on Pacific culinary traditions. The itinerary includes Papeete, the Cook Islands, and Bora Bora.

Aegean Sea Odyssey via the Corinth Canal

Star Legend | September 8-16, 2027

Cara Tobin, chef and co-owner of Honey Road and Grey Jay in Burlington, Vermont, will host the sailing. A two-time James Beard Award nominee and three-time semifinalist, Tobin specializes in Eastern Mediterranean cuisine. The itinerary sails from the Turkish coast to Istanbul.

Enchanting Greece & the Amalfi Coast

Wind Surf | October 14-21, 2027

Cody Hogan, executive chef of Lidia’s Kansas City, will host the voyage. Hogan trained at Chez Panisse and has worked alongside Lidia Bastianich. The itinerary sails from Athens to Rome, visiting Monemvasia, Gythion, Sicily, Taormina, Pompeii, and Sorrento.

East Asian Legends

Star Seeker | November 4-14, 2027

Christine Lau, a Hong Kong-born chef known for combining Chinese, Japanese, and Italian influences, will host the voyage. Her restaurant, Kimika, was a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist. The itinerary spans Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

James Beard Foundation Experience on Every Sailing

The five chef-hosted voyages are part of Windstar’s broader partnership with the James Beard Foundation. Every Windstar sailing features recipes developed by James Beard Foundation-recognized chefs. Over the past 11 years, more than 40 chefs have sailed with Windstar, and 31 have contributed dishes to the line’s Amphora menus.