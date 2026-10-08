FIU Launches Cruise Excellence Center With Industry Leaders

Florida International University launched the FIU Cruise Excellence Center on September 30 through its Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The center will focus on cruise-industry research, workforce development, executive education, and innovation.

The center’s Cruise Executive Advisory Board also held its inaugural meeting, bringing together senior leaders from cruise lines, travel distribution, destinations, maritime services, and other areas of the cruise industry.

“The launch of the FIU Cruise Excellence Center signifies an historic partnership right here in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and offers FIU an opportunity to engage with an industry that has enormous importance to our region and to the global economy,” said Jeanette M. Nuñez, president of FIU. “The Center creates a strong nexus between expertise from across FIU with industry leadership to help develop talent, generate meaningful research, and contribute to the future of cruising.”

The advisory board will help FIU identify industry priorities, shape research, strengthen academic programs, expand internships and experiential learning, and develop executive and professional education. The center will also connect students and faculty with the cruise industry through degree programs and specialized micro-credentials.

“Cruising is an extraordinarily complex global industry, and the issues shaping its future increasingly cross traditional academic boundaries,” said Michael Cheng, dean of FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. “The Chaplin School will serve as the academic lead for the Center connecting the right FIU expertise and discipline across the university to the questions industry leaders bring forward resulting in more relevant research, a richer curriculum, and offering students experience working across the boundaries they will encounter in their careers.”

FIU already offers a Cruise Line Management track and a Master of Science in Hospitality Management with a Cruise Line Operations specialization. Research through the center will cover workforce needs, consumer demand, artificial intelligence and emerging technology, environmental responsibility, crew well-being, destinations, operations, logistics, ports, guest experience, and economic and geopolitical factors affecting the cruise industry.

“This is intended to be a working partnership, not an advisory board in name only,” said Larry Pimentel, FIU Distinguished Cruise Executive-in-Residence and chair of the Cruise Executive Advisory Board. “Our opportunity is bigger than creating another academic center,” Pimentel added. “It is to build a resource for the global cruise industry that is relevant, independent, connected and useful — one that brings together industry experience, academic rigor and the next generation of talent.”

The center will also work to strengthen curricula, expand internships and experiential learning, develop executive education and micro-credentials, and create clearer pathways from education to careers.

For more information, visit the FIU Cruise Excellence Center website.