Explora III Makes New York City Debut

As the third ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA III made its first call to New York City during its inaugural season. The line’s first LNG-powered vessel, the ship features expanded culinary and wellness offerings along with new public spaces.

The New York City visit was marked by a Crest Exchange Ceremony, a maritime tradition recognizing a ship’s first visit to a destination. The ceremony brought together EXPLORA III’s leadership team and local port representatives.

Chris Austin, President, North America, Explora Journeys, said: “EXPLORA III represents the next evolution of Explora Journeys, building on the success of EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II while introducing new experiences that further elevate our approach to ultra-elegant ocean travel. As the third ship in our fleet and the halfway point toward our vision of six ships by 2028, she marks an important milestone for the brand, and we are delighted to celebrate her first visit to New York City.”

After departing New York, EXPLORA III will sail the U.S. and Canadian East Coast before arriving in Miami for its first Caribbean season.