Speeding Toward Zero Emissions

MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys just took another giant step together toward their goal of achieving zero greenhouse-gas emissions for marine operations by 2050.

MSC’s 2025 Sustainability Report shows that they are five years ahead of schedule.

“We are advancing our energy transition while investing in our people, strengthening relationships with communities, and taking a more structured approach to biodiversity,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division. “I am proud of our progress. And this year’s report shows our commitment is unwavering as our business grows.”

By Alex Darlington

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